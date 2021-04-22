Automated shuttle service set to start at Yellowstone National Park this summer

Getting around Yellowstone National Park may look a little different this summer thanks to a new automated shuttle service that’s about to hit the road.

In May, both Yellowstone National Park and Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina will start a pilot project with electric-powered, low-speed automated shuttle buses.

The shuttles will operate throughout the summer and keep on a small loop between campgrounds, lodges and visitor centers.

Yellowstone National Park AV Shuttle YNP

While the vehicles will be unmanned, there will be an operator on board during operation and several park employees are currently training to help facilitate loading zones and maintain COVID-19 protocols.

In 2019, Yellowstone was the sixth most visited National Park in the United States with over 4 million guests. It was selected for this pilot project by the National Parks Service because of its popularity and remoteness.

The data from this pilot program will help guide long-term decisions regarding transportation in all National Parks.

For more information on this project, log onto: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/management/automated-shuttle-pilot.htm?fbclid=IwAR1bauT2gjHtQDO94iAsiYdEAB8f9n09_IcpWHY_m2vnEA-mVYcTFxUPdeY