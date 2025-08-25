Authorities recovering body from Yellowstone River near Duck Creek bridge

Yellowstone County crews are working to recover a body from the Yellowstone River near the Duck Creek bridge.

Sheriff Mike Linder says one of the sheriff’s helicopter pilots was returning from a search and rescue mission in Stillwater County when he spotted the body floating near a sandbar. The pilot called for help, and deputies responded to the scene.

Linder says additional equipment is being brought in to lift the body from the river. He adds the county is not aware of any missing persons connected to the river at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.