As the Griz battled the Bison, fans in Billings eagerly watched at Hooligan's Sports Bar

BILLINGS — Saturday was the final home game at Washington-Grizzly stadium this season for the Montana Grizzlies as they took on the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS semifinal round.

In Billings, Griz fans were rooting on their team at a local sports bar.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Watching the game at Hooligan's

“I just think it’s exciting for the state of Montana to have another Montana team fighting for a chance to win a national title," said Bob Schnetter, a Griz fan, on Saturday.

The stakes were high as the No. 2 ranked Montana Grizzlies battled it out with the North Dakota State Bison on the gridiron.

"I think we’re going to have our hands full with NDSU, the perennial power," Schnetter said before the game. "But the Griz are playing great football, Bison are playing great football. Should be a good one."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Bob Schnetter, Griz fan

The game ended with a Griz win after the teams battled in overtime. Ultimately, the Griz came out on top, beating the Bison 31-29.

Fans across Montana were decked out in maroon and silver. Even Cats fans could be seen cheering on the Griz.

“I have some regulars that are Bobcats fans and they’re here still supporting the Grizzlies, " said Cameron Iacovoni, a Hooligan's employee, on Saturday. “It definitely gets loud in here."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Cameron (left) and Olivia (right)

At Hooligan’s Sports Bar in Billings, fans could be heard from the street as they rooted on their team.

“We definitely get very hyped up, very loud," said Olivia Myhra, a Hooligan's employee, on Saturday. "We would say it’s a Griz bar, the owner’s a big Griz fan. So it brings in a lot of fans.”

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Hooligan's from the outside

The Griz hadn’t played in a semifinal game in 12 years, meaning fans were eager to celebrate.

“I would say that I’m a Cats fan,” Myhra said. "But today I’m a Montana fan."

Some were more confident in making predictions than others.

“I got Junior Bergen and the Grizzlies taking it to the house today,” said R.J. Griffith, a Cats fan rooting for the Griz, on Saturday. "I think Bobby Hauck’s got them boys tuned up and they’re ready for the action today."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News R.J. Griffith

Trent Berg, a Griz fan, wasn't ready to make any predictions other than a Griz win before the game.

"I don’t know if I want to jinx it by throwing a score out there," Berg said. “We’ll hold off on that. I’m a little superstitious."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Trent Berg

Fans of both the Griz and Cats were simply excited to come together to cheer on Team Montana.

