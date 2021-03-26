Art House Cinema in Billings plans virtual Oscars bash

BILLINGS — Despite a pushed back schedule due to the pandemic, Hollywood’s biggest night will go on this year. On Sunday, April 25 the 93rd annual Academy Awards Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. And if you are looking to get into the spirit of this great event, the Art House Cinema in Billings is here to help and raise a little money.

Creative Director of Art House Cinema, Brian Oestreich, said the Art House always throws an Oscar bash, and it is always their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It used to be a member only sort of party that we’d do. We’d watch, we’d have some prizes, some give-a-ways and we would raise funds," Oestreich said. "Last year we opened it up at the Babcock and made it a large event for the public and we had quite a few people come in. We raised a lot of money and a lot of people had a lot of fun.”

The pandemic hit production in Hollywood hard and that trickled down to theatres, especially independent theaters like the Art House. But Oestreich says they have been getting by with virtual events and contributions for the community.

And though things feel like they are getting back to normal in 2021, for this year’s Academy Awards Party and fundraiser it will be a virtual event and Art House is going to give you everything you need to celebrate.

“We are going to have some at-home kits where we have some charcuterie and some desserts and some bingo cards, things like that,” said Oestreich. “Tastefully Yours, a catering company that we worked with in the past, has put together this awesome food for us to give away along with some beer and wine as well, so you can enjoy the Oscars at home.”

Art House will also be live on social media the night of the Oscars doing movie quizzes and trivia during the commercial breaks and giving away prizes for things like Oscar Bingo and who does the best at filling out their ballot. Oestreich says it’s ok if you haven’t seen a lot of the nominated pictures this year, many of them are streaming and some have been and are going to be shown at their theatre and on their website.

And if you're looking for some insight to fill out your Oscar ballot, Oestreich says he’s not an expert but he has a few educated guesses.

“My gut is saying that Nomadland is going to do really well this year. I think it's going to win Best Picture. And then I think they're going to split that with the best director, probably going to David Fincher for Mank. Simply because Hollywood loves to honor people that have been around a while. David Fincher is probably overdue, and Hollywood also loves stories about Hollywood.”

And what about Montana and Bozeman resident Glenn Close, who is nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hillbilly Elegy. She's been nominated eight times for an Academy Award. Will this be the year she finally takes home Oscar gold? Oestreich says it’s possible.

“Yeah, she could very well walk away with it this year. But in my opinion, it's making up for Fatal Attraction 30 years ago.”

No matter who walks away with an award this year in Los Angeles, this local fundraiser could make the Art House the big winner, helping them keep this independent movie theater alive and ready to welcome people back. Once it's safe.

For more information on the Art House Cinema and their at home Oscar Party Kits, log onto their website at: http://arthousebillings.com/oscars/ .

Kits for 4 people are $125.00 and Kits for 2 are $85.00. And of course, any donations to the Art House can be made through their website.

