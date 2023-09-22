'Amazing event': Saturday Live 2023 carnival moves to Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — A rain-filled Saturday forecast has forced the Billings Education Foundation to change locations for the most prominent school carnival of the year to Skyview High School.

For the second time in the last decade, Saturday Live, traditionally held at Pioneer Park, is moving indoors.

“No matter how much we will the weather, we even asked Miller (Robson) for help, the rain’s going to come,” said Billings Education Foundation Executive Director Kelly McCandless on Thursday.

As much as the carnival at Pioneer Park is an enjoyable experience, McCandless said the location change is in the school fundraiser's best interest.

“When we look back into the history of the event, any time we’ve held it in the park when there’s rain and bad weather we don’t raise as much money as the one year we moved to Skyview,” McCandless said.

When the weather first forced a change of location in 2019 the school carnival still raised $42,000. Last year, it raised $62,000 for participating school groups. Each dollar raised directly benefits participating Billings schools.

Arrowhead Elementary Parent Teacher Association Treasurer Sharisse Williams is hopeful community members will attend the event because they will be able to stay dry while supporting a good cause.

“It really benefits our school; we end up with several hundred dollars in money that we can then turn around and spend on our classrooms and teachers,” Williams said. "We’ll be able to go in and enjoy as many hours as you want to spend. Have some lunch, watch some entertainment, and have a good day with your family.”

The only change to the event is the venue, it will still run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 23. The Fun Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Skyview, with registration in the high school's lower gym.