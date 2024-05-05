'Always loved art': Show highlighting local artists happening Saturday in Billings

BILLINGS — Local artists are prepping to gather for Perspective 2024, the fourth annual art show of its kind, bringing the community together to support those artists all while donating 50% of the live auction proceeds to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

“I’ve always loved art in any form ever since I was little,” the host of the art show Riley Wolery said on Sunday. “Growing up, especially in schools, people always took sports more seriously than the arts. I think art is definitely crucial. I mean it is, it’s a form of preserving culture, a form of communication. I could talk all day about it.”

Wolery is a fifth-generation Montanan and grew up appreciating art. He is also a local artist.

Wolery created an art show highlighting local artists. It's the fourth annual show. Each year has a different name, with this year's name being Perspective 2024.



“Because every artist has a different perspective and take on what they create. Whether it’s poetry, jewelry, paintings,” Wolery said.

Artists such as Elyssa Leininger, who has murals throughout Billings.

“People tend to focus on artists nationally rather than locally when there are many local artists that are just as impactful,” Leininger said.

Leininger spent a portion of her day on Sunday helping students with their mural at South Park.

“Working with some students from the Billings Public Schools, the Hispanic heritage club, creating their Hispanic heritage mural,” she said.

Leininger will be one of 12 artists who will be at Perspective 2024.

“I have a lot of new pieces that I’ve created this year so those will be on display,” she said.

Tickets are still available for the event, with a live auction starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $30 for one or $50 for two.

“This year we are excited to announce too that during the VIP portion, we have the dance performance group Arc performing,” Wolery said.