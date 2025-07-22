BILLINGS — The 71st annual Mexican Fiesta lit up South Park on Saturday with food, music, and dancing, and has grown into one of the most treasured cultural celebrations in Billings.

But for many families involved, especially the one that helped start it all, the true celebration begins when the sun goes down.

Watch the full video of the celebration of tradition and culture at the Fiesta Dance:

Across generations, Fiesta Dance carries the beat of tradition and celebration in Billings

The Mexican Fiesta Dance, held on Saturday night at the Billings Convention Center, is considered both the grand finale and hidden gem of the day-long celebration. Over 300 attendees packed the venue, the event’s largest location yet, for a night of music and movement that did not stop until after midnight. It originated and serves as a fundraiser for Mary Queen of Peace Parish.

"It's an event for everybody," said Brandon Contreraz. "I think that's what's so inspiring for me is that no matter where you're at, where you're from, there is a place here for everybody and all are welcome for it.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Brandon, whose grandparents were the fiesta's founding members, performs with the Los Guadalupaños dance group. The now 28-year-old literally grew up in the fiesta, learning to walk and dance at the same time at the age of four.

Related: Colorful steps carry cultural pride across generations for Los Guadalupaños

"It's been a long-going tradition that I've been growing up in for as long as I can remember," said Contreraz. “For my grandparents to also be part of the community that started the fiesta, it's just so important to me that we do keep it alive and have people remember where it started."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

That connection is perhaps most visible on the dance floor and perpetuated by the music played on stage. Tejano band Tejano Outlaw has been performing at the dance for seven years, traveling annually from Nampa, Idaho, to be part of it.

“It's a beautiful place, first of all. We love coming over here,” said Joel Garcia, the band's accordion player. “I'm always looking forward to coming to Billings. It's awesome being here."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Tejano Outlaw plays for the fiesta dance.

Lead singer and guitarist Anthony Antunes remembers getting the call from Fiesta co-chair Dallas Contreraz that started it all.

"We were already booked, so we weren't able to make it. So, we talked about making it the following year, and we came back the following year. We've been back here every year since," said Antunes. “This is one of our favorite events of the year, and we play quite a bit.”

The music they play not only keeps feet moving, but is a way to keep their Hispanic culture alive.

“I like to describe our music as being family music, and you see all the kids out there running around dancing," said Antunes. "We grew up playing this music, going to weddings and quinceañeras as little kids, and dancing with our parents and aunts and uncles, and now it's our turn to take stage.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Anthony Antunes sings for Tejano Outlaw.

The band is taking the stage of those before them, like longtime fiesta attendee John Mota. The 83-year-old has attended all 71 Fiestas and remembers starting as a young boy when food was served out of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church hall.

“I like the music," said Mota on Saturday. "It just brings back a lot of memories.”

Related: ¡Viva La Fiesta!: Museum exhibit celebrates 70 years of Hispanic heritage in Billings

He himself once performed with Little Joe y Los Alegres, a Billings band he joined at age 20. While some members of the band have since passed away, the feeling remains.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News John Mota dances with his wife at the dance.

“I miss those guys and I miss the music too, playing,” said Mota. “We used to play out there at the park, and it was a lot of fun."

The nostalgia is bittersweet, but as old friends pass on, younger generations, like Brandon and the musicians of Tejano Outlaw, continue the tradition with pride. For the Contreraz family and the hundreds that attend, the dance is a place where the soul stays strong, and the music speaks a language everyone can understand.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"There are many around the Billings area that don't really get cultural events like this, and so it's important to us to keep that music authentic, to keep it cultural and impactful for the community," said Contreraz. "(To) show that they have a place here where they can go and celebrate the culture of where they're from. That's something that's super important for our family to bring here in Billings.”