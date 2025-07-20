Colorful steps carry cultural pride across generations for Los Guadalupaños

BILLINGS — Before Brandon Contreraz could walk, he might have already been dancing.

“It’s a cultural thing that many generations have passed down, from the scarves that we wear down to the belts and the buckles,” said Brandon, a member of Los Guadalupaños, a local Mexican folk dance group.

For him and others in the group, tradition is more than a performance—it is a birthright.

“We kind of just got put into it, honestly,” said Aundrea Johnson. “It’s cool to see that my nieces and nephews have joined the group," added Isabella Contreraz.

Los Guadalupaños have long carried a legacy. Every element tells a story, from the colorful outfits to the machetes—tools associated with agricultural labor. The choreography, passed down through generations, pays homage to the working-class lives and loves of ancestors who toiled, dreamed, and persevered.

“Our culture needs to be embraced, it needs to be loved, it needs to be cherished,” said Brandon. “We’re proud of where our roots come from.”

In a cultural landscape often dulled by assimilation pressures, the group’s traditional attire does more than catch the eye. It asserts presence—bright, proud, and unflinching.

“I just think the more colorful we are, the more cultural we are,” said Isabella. “Like she said, ‘the brighter the colors, the more people we get," added Johnson.

Their performance at this year’s Mexican Fiesta in Billings came at a time of tension. Across the country, immigration raids have sparked fear in Latino and Hispanic communities. In Montana, however, Los Guadalupaños are choosing celebration over silence.

“It’s truly tragic; especially for the persecution of those that are looking for better lives and truly want to embrace American culture too,” said Brandon. “I feel what a lot of it comes down to is, first and foremost, respect amongst communities, amongst members," said Brandon. "Culture should be embraced, no matter where you’re at, no matter where you’re from.”