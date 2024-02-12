'A lot of red': Fans gather at Billings bars to watch Super Bowl

BILLINGS — As Super Bowl LVIII kicked off on Sunday, fans filled bars in Billings to root for their team.

“It’s wild, there’s a lot of red,” said San Francisco 49ers fan Jessica Loyning.

Loyning is an original member of the Billings Niners Faithful. When the group first started, it was just a few people who would watch the games together at another member's house.

MTN News

“A couple of us just met at Lukas's house honestly. We made pho every single Sunday and we watched the 49ers game. So it was our pho-te niners,” Loyning said while laughing.

Now, the group meets at Craft B&B to watch the 49ers games. On Super Bowl Sunday, the bar was filled with fans cheering loudly for their team.

“We’re from all walks of life, you know. Different jobs, different everything, you know, but we all have one common thing and it’s the 49ers, and it's so fun to all get together with other people and share that same interest and root on our team,” Loyning said.

At Hooligan's Sports Bar, there was some Kansas City Chiefs red in the crowd.

MTN News Terry Lord

“I’m from Kansas City, Missouri. Missouri, not Kansas,” Terry Lord said.

Lord traveled to Billings for work this weekend. So, he was grateful to find a spot such as Hooligan's to cheer on the Chiefs, a team he has been a fan of for as long as he can remember.

“Since I was able to think feelings, basically,” Lord said.