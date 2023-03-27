A look at the record Billings area snowfall this past weekend

BILLINGS — A slow-moving storm over the weekend dumped record amounts of snow in Billings and nearby communities.

Billings received 5.4 inches of snow on Saturday, besting the record of 2.7 inches back in 1987. Also recording record snowfall amounts on Saturday were Livingston with 22 inches and Red Lodge with 34 inches.

Billings set another record with 5 inches of snowfall (beating 3.5 inches in 2009) recorded at the airport on Sunday.

Snow totals for the weekend included some impressive measurements, with Red Lodge receiving 39 inches and Livingston seeing 28 inches.

Areas near Fishtail and Nye reported 23 inches of snow, while Joliet snowfall for the weekend measured 22 inches.

We're keeping an eye on another disturbance that could bring a few more inches of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty with this next weather system, but it will be nothing like the one that came through over this past weekend.

The Q2 Weather team will keep you posted as we get closer to mid-week.

