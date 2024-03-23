'A good time': Inaugural 'Guns and Hoses' charity hockey game packs Billings ice arena

BILLINGS — The Billings Fire Department and Billings Police Department have long battled it out on the softball field—but now they're taking things to the ice.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., BFD faced BPD in a special inaugural charity hockey game at Centennial Ice Arena, located at 427 Bench Boulevard. Attendance was free.

It was all to benefit Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

“We’re going to have a donation box and I think a firefighter’s boot at the Family Promise table. It’s near the concession stand. So feel free to put some money in there,” said Matt Frank, who competed for Billings Police, on Friday.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Eric Barbeau (left) Matt Frank (right)

Eric Barbeau represented Billings Fire.

“Well, I personally think that’s just in our nature. We just like to help people, that’s why we got into the line of work that we’re in. So anything that we can do just to give back in the community and help in any way that we can, it’s just our personality and that’s what we want to do,” Barbeau said. “There’s going to be free skating afterwards so come out and skate with the first responders after the game. We just encourage you to come out and support a good cause."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News BPD going for the goal

Tiny's Tavern and Dax's Wingz N Thingz provided food and drinks for the event.

"All the sale proceeds from Tiny’s they’re going to donate back to Family Promise,” Frank said.

The puck drop was at 6:30 and the first point went to Billings PD but it didn't take long for BFD to catch up.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Before the puck drop

But it wasn't about winning for the teams. It was simply about coming together in support of the community.

"Support a good cause!" Barbeau said. "It's going to be a good time."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Celebrating a goal

“Usually when we come into contact with people, it’s one of the worst days of their lives," Frank added. "So to be able to come out and have it on good terms, show them that we’re part of the community as well. It’s a good time."

To learn more about the event, click here.

To learn more about Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, click here.