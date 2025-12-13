BILLINGS — About a foot of snow fell across Billings overnight and into Friday morning, transforming the city into a winter landscape of snow-covered streets, sidewalks and parks.

See how Billings residents reacted to the snow:

A foot of snow brings sledding, shoveling, and holiday cheer to Billings

Snow began late Thursday night and continued through midday Friday. By morning, residents were clearing vehicles, shoveling sidewalks, and navigating roads as the city dug out from the winter storm.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Lake Elmo State Park was closed Friday.

Crews worked downtown to keep walkways passable. Joe Stout, director of the Downtown Billings Business Improvement District (BID), said his four-person team was out by 6 a.m. plowing the roughly eight miles of sidewalks that make up the area.

“If it's plowable, even if it's an inch, we'll come out and do it,” said Stout. "Obviously, we don't really have any place to put the snow until the city comes and takes it away, so we just try to make a path so it doesn't get all packed down too hard.”

Related: Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Friday

Individual residents also pitched in. Mike Mathew shoveled the sidewalk outside the Montana Brewing Company.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mike Mathew shovels the sidewalk.

"I came quite early this morning and did it, which, it snowed probably at least four inches since I did it this morning,” said Mathew. “It's a beautiful snow. It's nice and soft, light, easy to move around.”

Inside downtown coffee shops, people sought warmth and a break from the cold. At Rock Creek Coffee Roasters, coworkers Shelly Bangerter, Madison Duneman and Mekenzie Frederickson used their lunch break to warm up with hot drinks.

“Friendship and warm beverages,” Frederickson said when asked how to stay warm.

“We need a little something holiday cheery to get us through our Friday before our weekend,” added Duneman. “I think this is your typical Montana winter day, right? 'Tis the season now.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Even my dog, Indie, had a great time in the snow Friday morning.

Even with school in session, some children took advantage of the chilly day. Sisters Mabrey and Rowan Little spent part of the day sledding at Rimpoint Park, despite the cold temperatures.

“It's so much fun out here. We made really big jumps, and they're so fun," said Mabrey.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Sisters Mabrey and Rowan Little spent the day sledding.

"I like to go fast," added Rowan. "It's really cold out here, though.”

From downtown sidewalks to neighborhood hills, the snowfall marked a clear reminder that winter has arrived in Billings.