7 stops to make on the Billings-area bunny trail this Easter weekend

BILLINGS — Parents, this is your guide to seven popular and kid-friendly Easter weekend happenings in the Billings area. From Laurel to Huntley, here’s what you can expect when you hit the 2023 Billings-area bunny trail.



Frae Everyday Goods 115 Shiloh Rd. #1 (Shiloh Commons)

Recycle bin for plastic eggs, sustainable basket fill, natural fiber baskets

“As a mom, I always sort of secretly sort of dreaded Easter because we were inundated with all this plastic and non-eco friendly goods, and I never knew what to do with them going forward,” says Frae Everyday Goods Owner Tiffany Miller.

Zoo Montana’s Golden Easter Egg Hunt

2100 Shiloh Road

April 8th from 10am-4pm

Frae Everyday Goods pop up shop with kids craftsHunt for golden eggs at the zoo

“We’ll have a kids craft that’s probably under five minutes as attention span can be tricky,” says Miller.

Southside Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt

South Park - Billings 6th Ave. S & S Broadway

April 8th Noon Ages 0-12



South Park - Billings 6th Ave. S & S Broadway April 8th Noon Ages 0-12 Shepherd Community Center Eggstravaganza Hunt

5541 Haynes Rd

April 8th 10am

$5.00 bills in select eggs Kids up to 3rd grade