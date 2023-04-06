Watch Now
7 stops to make on the Billings-area bunny trail this Easter weekend

Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 06, 2023
BILLINGS — Parents, this is your guide to seven popular and kid-friendly Easter weekend happenings in the Billings area. From Laurel to Huntley, here’s what you can expect when you hit the 2023 Billings-area bunny trail.

  • Frae Everyday Goods 115 Shiloh Rd. #1 (Shiloh Commons)
    Recycle bin for plastic eggs, sustainable basket fill, natural fiber baskets

“As a mom, I always sort of secretly sort of dreaded Easter because we were inundated with all this plastic and non-eco friendly goods, and I never knew what to do with them going forward,” says Frae Everyday Goods Owner Tiffany Miller.

“We’ll have a kids craft that’s probably under five minutes as attention span can be tricky,” says Miller.

  • Southside Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt
    South Park - Billings 6th Ave. S & S Broadway
    April 8th Noon Ages 0-12
  • Shepherd Community Center Eggstravaganza Hunt
    5541 Haynes Rd
    April 8th 10am
    $5.00 bills in select eggs Kids up to 3rd grade  
