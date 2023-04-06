7 stops to make on the Billings-area bunny trail this Easter weekend

BILLINGS — Parents, this is your guide to seven popular and kid-friendly Easter weekend happenings in the Billings area. From Laurel to Huntley, here’s what you can expect when you hit the 2023 Billings-area bunny trail.
- Frae Everyday Goods 115 Shiloh Rd. #1 (Shiloh Commons)
Recycle bin for plastic eggs, sustainable basket fill, natural fiber baskets
“As a mom, I always sort of secretly sort of dreaded Easter because we were inundated with all this plastic and non-eco friendly goods, and I never knew what to do with them going forward,” says Frae Everyday Goods Owner Tiffany Miller.
- Zoo Montana’s Golden Easter Egg Hunt
2100 Shiloh Road
April 8th from 10am-4pm
Frae Everyday Goods pop up shop with kids craftsHunt for golden eggs at the zoo
“We’ll have a kids craft that’s probably under five minutes as attention span can be tricky,” says Miller.
- Southside Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt
South Park - Billings 6th Ave. S & S Broadway
April 8th Noon Ages 0-12
- Shepherd Community Center Eggstravaganza Hunt
5541 Haynes Rd
April 8th 10am
$5.00 bills in select eggs Kids up to 3rd grade
- Hunt at Homesteader Park, Huntley, MTHighway 312 at Northern Avenue
April 8th Noon photo booth
1-3pm Golden Egg Hunt
- The Rock Church Easter Eggsplosion
820 W 9th St. Laurel, Montana
April 8th 11am- 1pm
Bouncy house, cotton candy
Kids through 5th grade
Rocky Mountain College Very Special Easter Egg Hunt
Bair Science Building: 1511 Poly Dr, Billings, MT 59102
Sensory friendly and special needs hunt
April 8th 10:30-12:30
For additional ideas, visit this link:
2023 Easter Egg Hunts & Happenings (simplylocalbillings.com)