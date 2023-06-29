660 Flags for Forgotten Soldiers placed in Laurel park

LAUREL — Members of the community and the Laurel American Legion placed 660 American flags in Fireman's Park Wednesday morning.

The number represents the 660 veterans who die by suicide every month in the nation.

“It means a lot. Because we have a lot of veterans here in Laurel, Billings. Yellowstone County is the largest population of veterans in the state. So, it means a lot,” said Richard Klose with Laurel American Legion.

The flags are to raise awareness of suicide by veterans and aim to be a reminder that help is available. They will be out until Saturday, then Klose will travel with them to North Dakota.