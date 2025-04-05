55th annual MSU Billings powwow begins, features special head woman

BILLINGS — The 55th Annual MSU Billings Powwow is kicking off Friday at the Alterowitz Gym, celebrating Native culture and heritage.

For one student, the event holds profound significance.

Cyra Plainfeather, 18, was selected to be the Head Woman for this year's Powwow. A nursing student who started college at just 16, Plainfeather is on track to graduate with her bachelor's degree next year at the age of 19.

“I started nursing, or pre-nursing when I was 16 years old, and I'm studying nursing as an 18-year-old," Plainfeather said. "My end goal is to get my master's in nursing, but I for sure want to get my bachelor's in nursing first.”

Originally from the Fort Berthold Reservation, Plainfeather has ties to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Crow nations. She began dancing in the Crow style at a young age and expresses excitement at the honor bestowed upon her by her university.

“To be able to represent my tribes Mandan, Hidatsa, Crow is an honor because not everyone can say that,” Plainfeather said. “For a while there I did struggle with like being for multiple tribes, but I'm learning to find the balance and the beauty in all of them.”

The position of Head Woman is particularly meaningful for Plainfeather, as her grandmother served as the Powwow's first Head Woman 55 years ago. With many family members attending to support her, Plainfeather is determined to serve as a role model for younger Native children, especially her cousins and siblings.

“It is up to me to like continue to thrive off of this opportunity and continue to get my degree. But I just want to be able to show my relatives that no matter what we can get it, like our past doesn’t define us,” Plainfeather said. “I'm just very grateful and I'm, you know, everything that I have now I prayed for so many years ago and I'm really am grateful for what I do have and for what I'm able to do in the future and just, I mean, I thank God. I want to thank my family."

The Powwow is set to begin Friday night at 7 p.m. and will run through Saturday night. The event is free and open to the public.