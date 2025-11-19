4 tenants remain at Park City apartment building that lost water and sewer service

Four tenants remain at the Homestead Apartments in Park City despite the property losing water and sewer service after the Park City Water District capped the sewer lines.

Owner Gary Weitz said Wednesday the tenants are living at the property because they have nowhere else to go. The Stillwater County Health Department pushed back the move-out deadline to Friday to give residents more time to find alternative housing.

Among those still searching for new homes are a set of grandparents and a brother caring for his disabled sister. They are occupying two apartments.

Weitz asked the courts to stop contractors from disconnecting the sewer lines, arguing they were creating a public health problem and leaving people homeless.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

