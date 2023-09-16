2nd annual 'Focus On Kids Day' at Yellowstone Eye Care in Billings takes place

BILLINGS — Saturday at Yellowstone Eye Care in Billings was a day for the children. It was the eye doctor clinic's 2nd annual 'Focus On Kids Day', where children with financial needs receive free eye exams and glasses.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Picking out frames

Last year, 35 children received free exams and glasses. This year, more than 60 signed up.

“Going to the eye doctor might get put on the side burner because you’ve gotta pay rent or you have to feed yourselves. So yeah, we’re just trying to fill that need," said Shelly Karls, who works front desk at Yellowstone Eye Care, on Saturday. "Depending on what their prescription is and stuff, it would (normally) be anywhere from $200 to $1,000.”

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Shelly Karls

An otherwise expensive bill for parents like Shirley Lee, who is raising five children with varying needs.

“Just the reality that I don’t have to try to take them five different times," Lee said. "The fact that I can get glasses replaced easier, and that’s been our biggest issue is just getting replacements and the convenience of having them."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Shirley and two of her children

The event is made possible by the doctors who donate their time and Essilor, the company that provides the lenses and frames.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Picking the perfect frames

"Thanks to Yellowstone Eye Care’s partnership with Changing Life through Lenses, every patient at the vision event who needed glasses got them for free," wrote Morgan Schara, who does PR for Yellowstone Eye Care, in a press release from Saturday. "Changing Life through Lenses (CLTL) is a program that offers no-cost glasses, frames, and resources for eye doctors and non-profits to support their charitable activities, including hosting a CLTL Day to give back in their communities."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Getting an eye exam

For more information, click here.