Judge halts Montana birth certificate law affecting transgender citizens

HELENA — On Thursday, State District Court Judge Michael G. Moses temporarily blocked a new Montana law that required transgender citizens to get surgery and a court order before they can change the sex on their birth certificate.

In his decision, Moses said the law interferes with a person’s right to privacy and right to be free from state meddling in a person’s medical treatment.

“To obtain a court order, plaintiffs must publicly disclose confidential, intimate details of their medical treatment,” Moses wrote. “Only transgender individuals are subjected to these procedures and burdens in order to have a birth certificate that accurately reflects their gender.”

The suit was filed in state District Court in Billings by two transgender Montanans with the help of ACLU-Montana, saying the law violated Montana’s constitutional right to privacy. The suit also said the law violates equal-protection rights, because it forces transgender citizens to undergo “burdensome procedures” that other citizens do not, and serves no legitimate purpose for the state.

"Today is a huge win for all Montanans as we strive towards a more equal community,” said plaintiff Amelia Marquez of Billings. “Our constitution provides the means to protect the most vulnerable Montanans, and I am thankful for those who continue to advocate for gender diverse Montanans and our rights.”

Senate Bill 280 was passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. The bill passed by fairly close margins – 26-23 in the Senate and 54-46 in the House – with all “yes” votes coming from Republican lawmakers.

Both the Governor’s Office and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services are defendant’s in the case. Neither office responded immediately to a request for comment.

The law repealed a rule put in place by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration in 2017, allowing transgender citizens to change their birth-certificate sex with a signed statement and some minimal documentation.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.