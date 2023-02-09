I-90 in Wyoming closed due to winter weather

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Interstate 90 south of the Montana state line was closed Thursday morning due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The closure stretches from the state line to Gillette, according to the state agency.

Other major highways and roads across the state are also closed, including sections of Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 14, U.S. Highway 16, and several others.

Check the Wyoming Department of Transportation Closure/Advisories/Restrictions web page for the latest updates.

Wyoming Department of Transportation I-90 east at the I-90/I-15 interchange mm 56.7

