Wyoming boosting pay to attract new patrol troopers

In expansive rural Wyoming, there's nearly 7,000 miles of highway to patrol, but not enough troopers to do the job.

That's expected to change as the state takes what officials are calling unprecedented measures to boost staffing.

"We currently have 208 sworn positions with the Wyoming highway patrol. Out of the sworn positions, we are down 52 sworn positions," Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said.

That leaves troopers like Jason Rascio recently hustling in hazardous winter conditions from one crash to the next, helping stranded motorists get through the state safely. In the span of one week, troopers responded to 1,000 stranded-motorist calls.

"What I'm thinking about today is people are going to get overconfident, they are going to see patches of asphalt, so I'm concerned about slidoffs and motorists assists. tomorrow if the roads are clear and dry, they want to get there as fast as they can. I may get to run some traffic," Rascio said.

Every day is different. That's part of the draw for Rascio, who was recruited from an EMS job in Billings four years ago.

"My patrol car is my desk. The state of Wyoming is my office. I get to travel all day and you never know where it's going to take you next," he said.

One thing is certain: Wyoming needs more people taking the trooper career path. The state recently unveiled new measures to recruit certified law-enforcement officer from neighboring agencies, condensing the required training academy from 20 weeks to four and raising the starting salary by $2 an hour to $31.11 an hour.

A new trooper with no experience now starts at $27.08 an hour, a $4-an-hour increase. With so many openings, a new trooper can pretty much work and live wherever they want in Wyoming.