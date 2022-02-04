Red Lodge teacher Steven Morris speaks out

A day after the Red Lodge School Board voted not to renew the contract of a popular middle school teacher without revealing what lead to the decision, the teacher spoke out to MTN News.

Steven Morris told Q2 News Director Keagan Harsha during an interview Friday that he lost his teaching job after being told he had threatened a student. Morris also admitted that his performance as a teacher in the school district had come under scrutiny previously, and he declined to release any documents related to his employment as a teacher in Red Lodge without prior approval from his former employer.

Watch the full interview below:

Former Red Lodge teacher speaks out to MTN News



