School board votes against renewing contract of popular Red Lodge teacher

The Red Lodge School Board voted Thursday not to renew the contract of a middle school teacher and coach, despite a show of hundreds in support of keeping him.

Trustees voted 4-1 against keeping Steven Morris, a non-tenured social studies teacher at Roosevelt Middle School. The lone dissenting vote, Trustee Wade Reynolds, asked the board to table the move until the next meeting, but his motion received no second.

Morris has been on paid leave since the first week of January after the Montana Association of Schools Boards received a complaint against him. No details were released about the nature of the complaint.

More than 200 people packed into the Red Lodge High School gym for the board meeting, with the vast majority supporting Morris.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.