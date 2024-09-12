Short Draw Fire in SE Montana explodes overnight

The Short Draw Fire that sparked Wednesday exploded overnight as it burned into Montana from Northern Wyoming forcing pre-evacuation notices in Powder River County.

The Powder River County Sheriff's Office issued the pre-evacuation notices for people who live by Buffalo Creek all the way east to Butte Creek Road including Bay Horse Road and north all the way to East Powder River Road.

According to an update from the Campbell County Fire Department where the blaze originated, the wildfire grew by 20,000 acres overnight "due to hot, dry, and windy weather."

The fire was estimated at 4,000 acres Wednesday evening.

Authorities advised residents of the Border Line Estate/ Ranchets area in Wyoming to evacuate on Wednesday.

Here's the latest information from the Campbell County Fire Department:

- Over 20,000 acres burned last night. Updated mapping will take place today.

- Containment is at 0%, and crews are working on containment lines throughout the day.

- The fire is located in Northern Campbell County on the Montana border, with 2/3 of the fire on the Montana side. It is burning through grass, brush, and timber.

- Wyoming and Montana fire crews, along with heavy equipment and aircraft, are involved in suppression efforts. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is coordinating the firefighting activities. We appreciate the cooperation among different agencies and resources, as well as the support and local knowledge provided by ranchers.

- The fire is expected to keep growing to the north with high winds forecasted this afternoon. Multiple structures have been lost, and damage assessments are ongoing.

- Evacuation orders remain in place, and residents are urged to adhere to the orders. Difficult travel conditions are expected due to increased fire activity this afternoon. The City of Gillette and the Town of Wright are not currently threatened by the fires. The evacuation area is the northern end of Campbell County near the Border Line Estates/Ranchettes.

- High winds are expected due to thunderstorm cells to the west, with minimal precipitation forecasted. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Campbell County due to high temperatures, low relative humidity, and high winds.

- Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place as the vegetation is highly susceptible to ignition. Please exercise extreme caution. The smoke in the area is from numerous wildfires burning in the region. Lightning did come through the area last night. We are anticipating additional wildfire starts today as it warms up.

- The Short Draw Fire is currently under investigation.

