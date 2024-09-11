Short Draw fire sparks in northern Wyoming and spreads into Montana

Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire ignited Wednesday in northern Wyoming that has spread into Montana.

The Short Draw fire sparked at the northern end of Campbell County, Wyoming, and authorities are advising residents of the Border Line Estate/ Ranchets area to evacuate.

The fire is estimated at 200 acres Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters worry that multiple wind shifts could cause the fire spread in unknown directions.

Campbell County firefighting resources, Montana resources and aircraft have been dispatched to fight the fires.