New fire grows to 1,000 acres in northern Wyoming

Firefighters are battling a new 1,000-acre wildfire in northern Wyoming that is burning just east of the region's largest wildfire, the Remington fire.

The Silver Spoon fire was reported Sunday and continues to burn Monday morning in Campbell County along the Montana border, according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, which is coordinating the response.

An evacuation order is in effect for the Bitter Creek Road area in northern Campbell County.

Ground and air resources began fighting the fire Sunday with local fire crews and two hotshot crews who were fighting the Constitution fire, which is burning to the southeast.

The Silver Spoon fire is zero percent contained, and the cause has not been determined.

Firefighters from Broadus and Powder River County both responded as part of the initial wave. The Broadus Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the fire on social media:

Firefighters noted that temperatures are expected to remain hot and dry through the next few days.

The Remington fire, which sparked in Wyoming but is burning mostly in Montana, is at 81 percent containment. Firefighters said the fire is mostly smoldering, and crews will continue with heavy equipment to maintain fire lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.