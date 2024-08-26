'It's heartbreaking:' Broadus Volunteer Department among many battling Remington Fire

BROADUS — With the Remington Fire continuing to spread into southeastern Montana over the weekend, many rural volunteer fire departments have been thrust into action.

Among the crews fighting the flames is the Broadus Volunteer Fire Department — who's unit has responded to 50 different incidents just this year with just 15 people.

Powder County Fire Chief Raymond Ragstale said they are used to covering a wide distance with minimal resources.

"We cover our whole county," Ragstale said in an online web interview Sunday afternoon. "Even though we have some fire districts to help out, we're used to getting out there as much as we can."

Ragstale added that fighting the Remington Fire has been difficult as the damage has been devastating.

"It's heartbreaking to know that all these people are losing their livelihood," Ragstale said.

Many in the area of the flames have lost land and livestock. Assistant Fire Chief Clint Pedersen said it's unknown just how much has been lost.

"There's quite a few animals that were burned in this fire," Pedersen said. "The actual amount we won't know until more of the dust settles, but it's been hard to see for sure."

Pedersen added that his team has been hard at work fighting the blaze and that they sprung into action pretty much as soon as it crossed the Montana-Wyoming state line.

"We pretty much have been out there for two full days and nights," Pedersen said. "It gets tiring but what can you do."

Pedersen said that they are starting to have the flames contained, but that it will take time for it to be completely in control.

“There’s line around the whole thing, and most of it has been burned blackout to the line, so that means the fuels shouldn't get that fire past our line," Pedersen said. "It's going to be a bit until it's controlled though, probably another couple of weeks."

A team committed to helping however they can — during a time when it is desperately needed.

“We’re fortunate that our community supplies us with the best equipment out there," Pedersen said. "We can do a lot more with a lot less people."