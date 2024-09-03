Firefighters make gains on NE Wyoming wildfire

An evacuation order was lifted Tuesday for the Silver Spoon Fire in northeast Wyoming as firefighters were set to begin mop-up operations.

The wildfire that was first reported Sunday was estimated to have burned 1,721 acres in an area east of where the Remington Fire recently burned an estimated 196,000 acres in Wyoming and Montana before firefighters got it under control.

An evacuation order for residents in the Bitter Creek Road area in northern Campbell County related to the Silver Spoon Fire was lifted on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team #5 is coordinating firefighting efforts.

On Monday, firefighters on the Silver Spoon Fire patrolled the area after conducting burn operations Sunday night, fire officials said. On Tuesday fire crews were expected to look for critical burn areas, secure the perimeter, and begin mop-up operations, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters from Broadus and Powder River counties in Montana responded to assist with the initial firefighting efforts

