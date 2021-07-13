Evacuation order lifted for Musselshell County wildfire

ROUNDUP - Authorities in Musselshell County have lifted an evacuation order for residents near the Peterson Fire south of Melstone.

Residents of Queen's Point Road were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday morning. The residents had been ordered to evacuate Sunday evening.

The Peterson Fire is part of the MY Complex of three fires burning in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties. The fires were started by lightning on July 9 and as of Tuesday had burned an estimated 27,811 acres.

The Musselshell Trail Road and Western Road fires are the other fires burning in the complex, which is being overseen by the Thompson's Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 and on Tuesday included the efforts of 317 personnel.

InciWeb



RELATED: Wildfire in Musselshell County forces evacuations