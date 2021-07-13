Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Evacuation order lifted for Musselshell County wildfire

items.[0].image.alt
B. Giersdorf, Fire Behavior Analyst, Northern Rockies Team 7
Photo of increased fire activity on the north side of the Peterson fire on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
myfire4.PNG
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:08:41-04

ROUNDUP - Authorities in Musselshell County have lifted an evacuation order for residents near the Peterson Fire south of Melstone.

Residents of Queen's Point Road were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday morning. The residents had been ordered to evacuate Sunday evening.

The Peterson Fire is part of the MY Complex of three fires burning in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties. The fires were started by lightning on July 9 and as of Tuesday had burned an estimated 27,811 acres.

The Musselshell Trail Road and Western Road fires are the other fires burning in the complex, which is being overseen by the Thompson's Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 and on Tuesday included the efforts of 317 personnel.

myfire3.PNG


RELATED: Wildfire in Musselshell County forces evacuations

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere