Wildfire in Musselshell County forces evacuations

ROUNDUP - Fire officials on Sunday evening ordered evacuations and issued pre-evacuation orders for some areas affected by growing wildfires.

The MY Complex wildfire forced evacuations to be ordered for anyone east of Queens Point Road, south of Harvey Road, west of Melstone-Custer Road, and north of Alkali Creek. Pre-evacuation notices were issued for residents along the river corridor between Highway 12 and Harvey Road.

The MY Complex is made up of three separate wildfires. The largest is the Musselshell Trail Road Fire northwest of Custer. The wildfires are estimated to be burning on 24,007 acres and were started Friday, July 8 by lightning strikes.

InciWeb MY Complex

The MY Complex consists of three wildland fires: