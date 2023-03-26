Woman shot, injured by Billings police following armed standoff

BILLINGS — A 35-year-old woman was shot and injured by Billings police on the city's north side Saturday night after she allegedly stole and wrecked a vehicle, then holed up inside during a two-hour standoff.

Police responded to a call of an attempted robbery and stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

The woman, who was not identified, fired a shot from a handgun during the robbery and wrecked the allegedly stolen vehicle during the robbery, according to police.

After crashing, she remained armed and did not comply with police commands, leading to a two-hour standoff, police said. Negotiators and the SWAT team were both on the scene attempting to get the woman out of the vehicle, according to police.

After two hours, police fired gas canisters into the vehicle, which forced the woman to exit with her gun, according to police.

Lennick said he was unsure whether she fired, but officers did fire and injure her. He said he was also unsure how many officers fired.

She was taken to a local hospital. Police released no information about her condition.