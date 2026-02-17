Woman found deceased outside Billings hospital

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating after a deceased woman was found inside a U-Haul van parked near the emergency department entrance at Intermountain Health in Billings.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, after someone reported something unusual inside the vehicle.

The call initially came in as a deceased person inside a box truck.

Several police units responded and temporarily blocked the road leading into the emergency room while they investigated.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are also looking into how long the van had been parked there and whether the person inside had been receiving care at the hospital.

Intermountain Health did not provide a statement but confirmed hospital officials were notified by police about the situation.

Police issued this statement on its Facebook page:

BPD is on the scene of an unattended death in the area of the St V's Emergency entrance. There is no threat to the public at this time, and this is still an active investigation. Please remain out of the area. St Vincent ER is still accessible as well. Updates will be made when available.

