Woman arrested following fatal shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — A woman is being held on a pending charge of deliberate homicide after a man was shot to death on Monday in Missoula.

Missoula police report officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the 35-year-old suspect, John "Joan" Eikens, returned to her home with a gun and barricaded herself inside.

The SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiators made several attempts to contact Eikens over several hours but were unsuccessful.

A social media post states SWAT eventually "employed various procedures and operations to apprehend the Eikens, including the use of less-than-lethal methods, including chemical agent and flash sound distraction devices."

Eikens was taken into custody without further incident shortly after 11 p.m. She is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on pending charges of deliberate homicide, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

