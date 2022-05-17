Victim in south Billings shooting identified

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder has identified the woman shot and killed in a south Billings residence Saturday night.

Gwen Marshall, 48, was found dead in a house at 3246 Stone St., and authorities are investigating the incident as foul play.

An autopsy determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound, according to Linder.

Neighbors told MTN News that Marshall, a man and a child had moved to the residence last fall.

No arrests have been made, but Linder said detectives are continuing their investigation.