Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' in Billings

BILLINGS — Detectives with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a woman at a Billings residence on Saturday night.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that deputies responded to a report of a woman found dead in a residence in the 3200 block of Stone Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The release said there was evidence of foul play, prompting a response from Sheriff's Office detectives to process the scene.

Sheriff Linder said more information will be released after an autopsy is performed. Detectives are following leads and the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who might have information or was in the area of the incident Saturday night to call 406-256-2929.

No further details are being released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.