Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Two men charged for crash that killed Laurel woman

lacrash.jpg
Mitch Lagge / MTN News
A Billings crash in August claimed the life of a 19-year-old Laurel woman.
lacrash.jpg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:03:16-04

BILLINGS - Two men have been charged for the fatal crash in August that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Laurel woman.

Authorities said Thursday that Payton Hunter, 19 of Billings, and Justin Bighair, 33 of Garryowen, have been charged with negligent homicide and criminal endangerment for the death of Alexus Pyle.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on April 27.

hunter2.jpg
Payton Hunter

bighair.jpg
Justin Bighair

Pyle was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Hunter on Aug. 3, 2021 when it collided with another pickup truck driven by Bighair at the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.

Pyle died at the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and later arrested. A passenger in the truck driven by Bighair was treated at the scene and released.

RELATED: Victim of Billings fatal crash identified as Laurel woman

apyle2.PNG
Alexus Pyle


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119