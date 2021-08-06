Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victim of Billings fatal crash identified as Laurel woman

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Two vehicles rest in on the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in Billings after a crash Tuesday night.
bf.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 12:10:10-04

BILLINGS - Officials on Friday identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Billings as a 19-year-old Laurel woman.

Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rick Hoffman said Alexus Pyle died Tuesday night at the scene of the crash at the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.

Pyle was a passenger in a Dodge Ram 2500 when it collided with a Toyota Tundra. The Dodge was driven by Payton Hunter, 19 of Billings, and the Toyota was driven by Justin Bighair, 33 of Garryowen.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and later arrested. Hunter was held on three counts of felony criminal endangerment, and Bighair faces a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.

A passenger in the Toyota was treated at the scene and released.

RELATED: Woman dies following downtown Billings crash, 2 arrested

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere