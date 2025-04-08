Tire-slashing spree rocks Forsyth, leaving victims with thousands in damages

FORSYTH — One person was arrested after a tire-slashing spree left multiple Forsyth residents reeling over the weekend.

Tire-slashing spree rocks Forsyth, leaving residents with thousands in damages

The crimes affected over 40 tires, 10 victims, 14 vehicles, and four trailers. One Forsyth couple said they suffered significant financial and emotional damage from the spree, which unfolded late Friday night mostly on the northwest side of town.

According to Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton, in what was believed to be both a targeted and random attack, 22-year-old Braedon Daniel Franklin was arrested on Sunday by the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with criminal mischief, theft, criminal trespass to property, burglary, and firing a firearm inside city limits, according to Fulton. If convicted, he could face up to $100,000 in fines for the felony charges and $580 for the misdemeanor charges.

Fulton said Franklin has appeared before a judge, but his plea was not available.

Among the hardest hit is local couple, JoAnn Franklin and Rick Arnold, who were shocked to discover a dozen of their tires slashed Saturday morning.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Two of JoAnn Franklin and Rick Arnold's trailers had all four tires slashed.

“It was kind of upsetting to come home. Makes you sick to your stomach to know what all went on," said Franklin.

The couple lost 12 tires, including those on their truck and three trailers. The attack also affected their daughter's vehicle and nearby neighbors.

The damage to the vehicles was inconvenient and costly. Arnold estimates that replacing the tires will cost him over $3,000. He said his insurance will not cover the cost, meaning the financial burden falls solely on them.

“$3,500 because I've got to get two more on the other side (of my truck) so that they all match," said Arnold. “I was mad, and I'm still mad because it's going to cost me a lot of time and money that we didn't have, and we don't deserve this."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Rick Arnold was more than furious Monday afternoon after learning it would cost over $3,000 to replace the 12 tires that were slashed in Friday night's spree.

The cost will also cost them a long-awaited vacation.

"That's not fair. We're both retired, and it was going to be our first chance to go on vacation. Now we can't because we've got to use it on tires," said Arnold.

Despite the arrest, the couple and many of the victims were left questioning the motive of the attack.

"Why?" asked Franklin. "That's our question. Why?”