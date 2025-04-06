Rosebud County Sheriff's Office investigating tire-slashing spree in Forsyth

FORSYTH - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a tire-slashing spree.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the majority of the spree was seen on the Northwest side of Forsyth, but believe it may have been a town-wide crime spree.

There is also evidence that the individual or group went into houses and garages as part of the crime.

Anyone with videos, photos or information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office at (406) 346-2715.