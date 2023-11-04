Teen shot and killed on Billings South Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Billings South Side and later died.

Billings police said on social media that officers responded to the 500 block between South 28th Street and South 29th Street around 8 p.m. that the boy had been shot, with others fleeing the area.

Billings police and Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies detained two suspects, according to a social media post.

The boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Billings police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.