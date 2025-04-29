Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison in killing of Rocky Mountain College football player

An 18-year-old man convicted in connection with the 2023 shooting death of a Rocky Mountain College football player was sentenced this week to 60 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Garrett Door III was sentenced Monday on one charge of deliberate homicide by accountability by Yellowstone County District Judge Thomas Pardy, according to court records.

Door was driving a vehicle on Oct. 28, 2023, when his passenger, Sidney Cruz DeCrane Jr., allegedly fired a bullet into a vehicle driven by Chandler Stalcup, a Rocky freshman from Clearwater, Fla. Stalcup was struck in the head and later died in a hospital.

Stalcup had been in the area in the early morning hours picking up a friend who was at a house party where a fight broke out.

According to prosecutors, Door had been knocked out in the fight in the area of the 1800 block of 15th Street West. He and other friends, including DeCrane, then began looking for another group, presumably seeking revenge.

Authorities said Stalcup was an innocent victim who neither attended the party nor was involved in any of the fighting afterward.

DeCrane is also facing a homicide charge as an adult.

