Teen charged for alleged role in Billings South Side shooting

An 18-year-old man was charged Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court with two felony counts of assault with a weapon for his alleged role in a Billings South Side shooting Monday night.

Rusty L. Limberhand was one of three people arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting reported at the 300 block of Jackson Street. The other two, who were both minors, were remanded to youth services. No charging information was immediately available.

According to charging documents, a 29-year-old man at the 300 block of Jackson Street told police someone had shot at him from across the road on Monroe Street.

As police were inspecting the bullet casings, an officer saw a group of teens run from a residence on Monroe Street to another residence on nearby Kratz Lane.

Officers told everyone to get out of the residence, and multiple people did, including Limberhand and the homeowner, according to charging documents.

The homeowner told police unknown males were inside the house. Police gave multiple command, and two more males came out of a bedroom. The last male remained in a bedroom until police fired a pepper ball gun through an exterior window, forcing him to exit, according to charging documents.

Police recovered three handguns, including one reported stolen from a vehicle, and 53 9mm cartridges.

Multiple witnesses told police they had seen two people walking around the area and firing shots in the air.

No injuries were reported.