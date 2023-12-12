3 teens arrested following gunfire on Billings South Side

Three teenagers were arrested Monday night following a report of gunfire on Billings South Side.

Police responded to the report of gunfire near the intersection of Jackson Street and Orrel Drive.

Lt. Bret Becker said the suspects ran into a nearby house, and police were able to remove two with no problem. Officers pepper sprayed the third before taking him into custody, Becker said.

The three, who were between the ages of 15 and 17, will likely face charges of assault with a weapon, Becker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.