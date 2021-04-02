Suspect arrested in Billings shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in a shooting on the city's North Side.

Yousef Al-Suwailem, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon following a brief foot chase, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release issued Friday.

The arrest was made at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North 24th Street in the same area where the shooting occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting sent a 37-year-old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.

Al-Suwailem is being held in the Yellowstone County jail on a possible charge of assault with a weapon. He has yet to make an initial court appearance.

