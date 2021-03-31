Menu

Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police investigate overnight shooting

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Crime Watch
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 08:19:53-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police said on social media that the shooting was reported shortly before midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of North 24th Street.

A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Officers identified a 36-year-old man as a suspect who was being sought. Police said there was no danger to the public and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday Night at 9:00