Sheriff IDs victim killed in Billings fatal motorcycle crash

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified Wednesday the victim of a Monday night fatal crash, along with the two deputies who were chasing the vehicle that struck him.

Julian Wolf, 28 of Billings, was riding his motorcycle on Fourth Avenue North when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck that failed to stop at the intersection of North 20th Street and Fourth Avenue North while two deputies were in pursuit.

Linder identified the deputies as Wesley Brutlag, a six-year veteran, and Dylan Council, who has been with the sheriff's office for 10 months.

The driver of the pickup, Jimmy Joe Flanagan, 42 of Billings, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven felonies related to the crash, including vehicular homicide while under the influence. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

Related: Judge sets bond at $1M for man charged with causing death of Billings motorcyclist