Update: Motorcyclist killed by truck fleeing deputy in north Billings

A pickup truck fleeing pursuit from a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy struck and killed a motorcyclist on Billings north side Monday night, according to Billings police.

Billings police responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 20th Street, Billings police Lt. Bret Becker wrote on social media.

The pickup truck was heading north on North 20th Street and had crossed Fourth Avenue North when it struck the motorcyclist, according to Becker. Police did not say why a deputy was pursuing the truck. The driver fled on foot after the crash but was caught a few blocks later and arrested, according to Billings police.

The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene. Neither driver nor rider was identified.

The Billings Police Department crash team is investigating. Fourth Avenue North is closed from North 22nd Street to North 19th Street, and North 20th Street is closed from Sixth Avenue North to Third Avenue North.

