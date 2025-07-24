Shepherd woman sentenced to prison for murder

BILLINGS - A woman who admitted to shooting a man to death inside a Shepherd home has been sentenced to prison.

Kennedy Rose Aigner, 24, previously pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the Feb. 24, 2024 death of Quaid Fluckiger. A plea agreement called for prosecutors to dismiss a weapons enhancement and a felony tampering charge in exchange for her plea.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr on Wednesday followed a prosecution recommendation and ordered Aigner to serve 55 years at Montana Women's Prison. The judge also ordered Aigner to pay $2,797 in restitution.

At a hearing in April, Aigner admitted that she shot Fluckiger in the head with a .22-caliber pistol inside a residence on Chicago Road.

Aigner was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a report of an overdose and found the 24-year-old man at the residence and unresponsive. Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fluckiger's death was later determined to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head. Aigner admitted to shooting Fluckiger during an argument, and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived at the Shepherd residence with their 4-year-old child.

