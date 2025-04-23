Watch Now
Shepherd woman pleads guilty to murder

MTN News
Kennedy Rose Aigner (second from left) appeared Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide.
BILLINGS - A Shepherd woman admitted Wednesday to shooting a man to death.

Kennedy Rose Aigner, 23, appeared before Judge Jessica Fehr in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of deliberate homicide for the Feb. 28, 2024 death of Quaid Fluckiger.

A plea agreement states prosecutors will recommend a prison term of 55 years at a sentencing hearing to be set at a later date. A second felony charge of tampering with evidence will be dismissed and prosecutors will also not seek a weapons enhancement as part of the agreement.

In court, Aigner admitted that she shot Fluckinger in the head with a .22-caliber pistol inside a residence on Chicago Road.

Kennedy Rose Aigner appeared in Yellowstone County District Court in March for arraignment.

Aigner was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a report of an overdose and found the 24-year-old man at the residence and unresponsive. Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fluckiger's death was later determined to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head. Aigner allegedly admitted to shooting Fluckiger during an argument, and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived at the Shepherd residence with their 4-year-old child.

