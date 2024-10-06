Saturday's triple shooting leaves Billings South Side resident on edge

BILLINGS — A suspect remains on the loose after Saturday's triple shooting on the Billings South Side. The shooting happened at the Colonial Apartments on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South shortly after 5 a.m. Three victims sustained gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

After several incidents of crime in the area in recent years, the shooting has put South Side residents like Heather Pearson on edge.

"I want to move away from here because I used to love it here, but I cannot stand it. I fear it," said Pearson Sunday.

A Billings native, Pearson has lived in the Magic City for decades so she's no stranger to crime occurring in the city's South Side.

Marcus Cocova/MTN News The aftermath of the triple shooting incident on the Billings South Side.

“It was not this bad, with the shootings and stabbings," Pearson said. “It’s getting horribly worse."

She lives just blocks away from the Colonial Apartments.

"I won't even bring my own children to my home because of the area I live in," said Pearson.

Saturday's triple shooting just solidified her fears.

"I'm not surprised because of the area I live in. Billings has become a wannabe Vegas," Pearson said. "I don't recommend anybody living there, let alone, I don't recommend anybody going outside at night."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Heather Pearson

Since she's living on a fixed income, she doesn't have a lot of options.

“We are very low income. They make it very difficult for people because there's a waiting list for apartments," said Pearson.

For now, she said she'll have to keep her head on a swivel.

"Just watch your loved ones very close. Your pets, your kids, your wife, your husband, it doesn't matter. Just watch them very close," Pearson said.