Three people were shot Saturday morning on Billings South Side, according to Billings police.

Police wrote on social media that officers responded to the 2600 block of Third Avenue South shortly after 5 a.m. to find the three victims with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. Police described the wounds as "serious but non-life threatening."

As of Saturday morning, police had no suspects. The area was closed during the day for the investigation.